Clojure Web Development Made Simple

Luminus is a Clojure micro-framework based on a set of lightweight libraries. It aims to provide a robust, scalable, and easy to use platform. With Luminus you can focus on developing your app the way you want without any distractions.

Developer Friendly

Start hacking immediately with the REPL and embedded development server

  • Simple and easy to learn
  • REPL driven development
  • Powerful build tools

Productive

Choose productivity and performance by leveraging Clojure on the JVM

  • Built on top of the JVM
  • Low overhead
  • Compiled for production

Modern Web & Mobile

Luminus is built for needs of modern web & mobile apps


  • ClojureScript support
  • Stateless web tier
  • Excellent SQL/NoSQL support

Using Leiningen, getting started is as easy as:

$ lein new luminus my-app
$ cd my-app
$ lein run
Started server on port 3000