Luminus is a Clojure micro-framework based on a set of lightweight libraries. It aims to provide a robust, scalable, and easy to use platform. With Luminus you can focus on developing your app the way you want without any distractions.
Start hacking immediately with the REPL and embedded development server
Choose productivity and performance by leveraging Clojure on the JVM
Luminus is built for needs of modern web & mobile apps
Using Leiningen, getting started is as easy as:
$ lein new luminus my-app
$ cd my-app
$ lein run
Started server on port 3000